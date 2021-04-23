International travel guidance updated

LINCOLN - As more countries start to loosen travel restrictions and people start to plan summer vacations, many are wondering about international travel guidance.
At a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services press conference Thursday, Incident Commander Angie Ling said the CDC has updated travel guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated folks.
"For those that aren't vaccinated it is recommended that you get tested one to three days prior to travel and required you get tested within three days prior to returning to the United States and its recommended that testing three to five days after return to the U.S. and quarantine seven days after travel or quarantine 10 days if you don't have any testing."
Ling said if you’re fully vaccinated, it’s required you get tested three days prior to returning to the U.S. and recommended testing three to five days after returning, but there’s no need to quarantine.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone gave an update on positive COVID-19 cases and said 75 percent of them are the UK B117 variant, but luckily vaccines are effective against it.