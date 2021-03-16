NORFOLK - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, international trade of sorghum from Nebraska and the U.S. to other countries has been sustained.
Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board tells News Talk WJAG, China is a big buyer, but isn’t the only international purchaser.
"We're also looking at markets in Japan which already purchases a fair amount of sorghum. Other areas in Southeast Asia include Malaysia, Kenya is a new emerging market in East Africa, also on deck is India."
Blum also says Vietnam had not been importing sorghum for about five years, but just this last May that market reopened.
Klint Stewart, a Sorghum Checkoff Board Member who farms in Northeast Nebraska says there’s a trip planned to go to India which would be a very large market, because that’s one of the origination points of Sorghum so it’s a very familiar commodity to them.