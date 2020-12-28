KANSAS CITY, MO - The American Seed Trade Association is always trying to grow trade relationships with other countries and make sure seed trade is running smoothly.
Abigail Struxness, Senior Director of International Programs and Policy says the seed industry responded quickly this spring to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With seed as an essential workforce, we were able step up and supply seed to farmers for planting. Globally, we're seeing some countries recovering faster than others, but seed shipments are moving around the world even though us humans can't travel across borders quite as easily."
Struxness thinks it’s a testament to the great collaboration they have between the industry and government that the seed industry is able to get to those markets.
As for trade, she says there is progress in building relationships with Kenya, Southeast Asia, Vietnam, and the European Union.