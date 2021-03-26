LINCOLN - Ranchers are encouraged to voice their opinions on various grassland conservation programs in a University of Nebraska Extension study.
Kyle Martens, a graduate student leading the study says sometimes ranchers don’t have input in conservation programs and how they function.
Martens says they were fortunate enough to work with USDA on portions of the research for this study.
"What we hope to do then is sit down, go through the numbers, and try to pinpoint what aspects of what grassland programs are working for ranchers as well as what they really see is beneficial for their operational goals. Then what we can do with the USDA is compile that information into larger trends so then hopefully when they're designing these programs, they can do some of that fine tweaking that happens when you roll out programs at a national level."
Martens says they’re asking ranching families to complete a brief 15-minute survey on some basic elements of conservation programs.
To go to the study or find more information visit Go.UNL.Edu/grasslands.
It’s open now till March 30th.