LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on proposed waterfowl changes.
Mark Vrtiska, Waterfowl Program Manager says the proposed changes are to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for the 2021 and 2022 hunting seasons.
Vrtiska says counties in Northeast Nebraska the duck zone changes would affect include Platte and Holt.
He says they had also asked for input last November.
"We just couldn't accommodate all of the proposed changes people had for a variety of reasons. Either the change was too big and we couldn't do it or it didn't fit the criteria we have to abide by. I appreciate all of the input we've received so far and the input we're going to get."
Vrtiska says hunters can download maps and submit input until February 29th.
For more information visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov.