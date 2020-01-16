Inmate who didn't return from Lincoln job hunt is captured

Anthony Durand

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have captured an inmate who didn't return from a job hunt in Lincoln.

The state prisons department says Anthony Durand had been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 6. He didn't return.

The department says he also had managed to remove the monitoring device he was wearing. He was found by Omaha officers Wednesday and taken into custody.

Durand started serving his three-year prison sentence on Sept. 18 last year. He'd been charged with methamphetamine possession, theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. 

