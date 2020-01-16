Inmate who didn't return from Lincoln job hunt is captured

In other news
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade pact that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Officials are boosting security at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice for the trial of a man accused of killing a college student in 2010.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with an arrest warrant was apprehended Wednesday evening.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division is warning the public of phone scams occurring in the area.
The elimination of Columbus Day and changing it to Indigenous People’s day is what LB 848 by Senators Brewer, Linehan, McCollister, Sheer and Vargas are proposing in the Unicameral.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver.Prosecutors say Sidney Britt was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years.Joshua Britt was given 11 years and three months in prison…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have captured an inmate who didn't return from a job hunt in Lincoln.The state prisons department says Anthony Durand had been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 6. He didn't return.The department says he also …
NORFOLK - Kids in Kindergarten to adults the age of 25 are encouraged to participate in this year’s Youth Philanthropy Contest hosted by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska.
LINCOLN - Casey’s General Stores is starting to offer Unleaded88 also known as E15 at more Nebraska gas stations.