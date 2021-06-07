PIERCE - An investigation is underway in Pierce County after a fatal hit and run accident.
According to Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident located near Highway 20 and 535th Avenue in rural Plainview early Monday.
The caller discovered a body along the highway and law enforcement determined a hit and run motor vehicle accident had occurred.
The victim was identified as 57-year-old Kolawole Akinnigbagbe of Plainview.
Akinnigbagbe was walking along the north shoulder of Highway 20 when struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene.
An investigation is being conducted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this investigation.
The Plainview Police Department, the Osmond Police Department, the Pierce Police Department, and Plainview Rescue assisted.