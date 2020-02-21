MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information for an investigation after a man was seriously injured.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, early Thursday morning deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of West Eisenhower Avenue.
The call was in regards to a male subject that had been assaulted and sustained a large laceration to his neck.
Upon initial investigation it was learned there had been a party at this location and an altercation had broken out.
Volk says during the altercation the victim had his neck cut by another male who had fled the scene. The victim was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified as Jay Aldag of Norfolk. He was located and taken into custody.
Aldag was then transported to the Madison County Jail where he was charged with assault in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats.
Volk adds the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.