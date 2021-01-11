LINCOLN - This time of the year there are typically an abundance of influenza virus cases throughout the U.S., but not this year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since September 27th there have been 877 people in the U.S. with the flu and fewer than 50 in Nebraska.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek tells News Talk WJAG, nobody knows for sure, but it’s tempting to attribute the low amount of flu cases to the whole range of COVID-19 virus preventions the world is taking.
"With the masks and physical distancing like avoiding crowds and confined spaces, we think those kind of things are going to play a great role in reducing the occurrence of influenza and the spread of influenza."
Safranek says a lot of the flu virus symptoms mirror coronavirus symptoms so if you feel like you have the flu it’s important to get tested for it as well as COVID-19.
He says he doesn’t know if the flu vaccine is protecting people from the right strand, because they don’t know what flu strain is out there since there haven’t been many cases.