LINCOLN - Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity right now during the coronavirus outbreak.
With a severe shortage of it, Green Plains Incorporated has announced it is donating industrial ethanol free of charge to the state for hand sanitizer production.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday, CEO Todd Becker said the donated product is made at the York facility, which currently produces 50 million gallons of 200-proof industrial ethanol for use in global markets each year.
Becker said they’re glad they can help out.
"We're seeing inquiries from cities nationwide to use ethanol as a base solvent as they try to disinfect streets and communities. We're starting to look at shipping that as well and we're working with the state on that. The big thing is breaking down red tape at the federal level and that's what the governor and his team was able to do last week to get this product approved for using hand sanitizers."
Becker said the hand sanitizer will be produced at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and then given to high priority facilities impacted by the coronavirus.