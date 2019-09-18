NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended some amendments to the City Code at its meeting Tuesday.
City Planner Val Grimes told commissioners the changes pertain to the land use matrix section.
Grimes said the first one allows for campers and RV’s to be allowed in Mobile Home District zoning as a conditional use.
She says the second amendment would allow an indoor shooting or archery range as a conditional use in certain zoning districts.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.