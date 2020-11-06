NORFOLK - A popular independent film is returning to Norfolk.
The film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” based on the novel by Kent Nerburn is about a Lakota elder who summons a white writer to visit him and help him write a book about his people.
Director Steve Simpson tells News Talk WJAG it was joy working on this film and the reception has been amazing especially from the people in the Midwest.
Simpson says the film was primarily shot on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, with majority of scenes in Rushville.
"I think one of the key things that the audience has appreciated as well as the humor and a lot of the things its touches upon, is the fact that the landscape is sort of a dominate figure within the film, and that was very important to me going into it. One of the first things that struck me when I first went out there was the environment speaks for itself."
Look for “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” beginning Friday at the Norfolk 7 Theatre.