LINCOLN - Farmers and ranchers are getting ready for the upcoming calving season.
Lyndsay WaecheR-Mead with the Great Plains Veterinary Education Center says you need to have tools readily available to help get newborn calves off to a good start.
"Any sort of OB sleeves to be able to go in and check those cows, and some sort of lube. There's a lot of different options that are out there, but I just use a generic non-spermicidal lube and I just keep it inside a squirt bottle inside a toolbox."
Waecher-Mead says during the birthing process, pay attention to the presentation of how the calf is moving forward, the position of the calf, and the posture relating to the calf’s legs and head to its own body.
She adds make sure you have a veterinarian available to call if assistance is needed.