LINCOLN - As active shooting situations at schools and businesses become more prevalent across the U.S., it’s important to think about what you would do in an active shooter scenario.
Dave Bos, Executive Director of the League Association of Risk Management says having a workplace action plan is very important.
"Be thinking about the things that could happen, if something so unfortunate as an active shooter situation would occur. Think about where would you go? What would you do? What I like to talk about a lot is mental rehearsals running through your mind. What if it happens here right now? Where would I go? What would I do? What could I use to defend myself? Is there an exit?"
Bos says training also goes a long way because the more you train the more it becomes instinctive to do.
He says fighting or confronting a shooter should only be used as a last resort option to protect yourself or others.
For more safety information visit LarmPool.Org.