NORFOLK - A full house at the DeVent Center prayed and worshipped early Thursday morning for the 17th annual Norfolk Mayor’s Leadership Prayer Breakfast.
This year’s featured speaker was Rod Handley who is the Founder and President of Character That Counts as well as a popular retreat and banquet speaker.
Handley talked about his life story and promoted the importance of prayer.
He said God loves each and every one of us and has a plan for our lives.
"Every test in our life either makes us bitter or better. Every problem we face either makes us or breaks us and the choice is ours whether we become a victim or a victor. I've learned over the years that nothing is impossible with God."
Handley said the kind of God we serve is a God of miracles and answered prayer. When you see God at work, don’t credit luck, coincidence, or chance, credit a God who loves you and has a great plan for your life.