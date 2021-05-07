2021 Norfolk Mayor's Leadership Prayer Breakfast

NORFOLK - A full house at the DeVent Center prayed and worshipped early Thursday morning for the 17th annual Norfolk Mayor’s Leadership Prayer Breakfast.

This year’s featured speaker was Rod Handley who is the Founder and President of Character That Counts as well as a popular retreat and banquet speaker.

Handley talked about his life story and promoted the importance of prayer.

He said God loves each and every one of us and has a plan for our lives.

"Every test in our life either makes us bitter or better. Every problem we face either makes us or breaks us and the choice is ours whether we become a victim or a victor. I've learned over the years that nothing is impossible with God."

Handley said the kind of God we serve is a God of miracles and answered prayer. When you see God at work, don’t credit luck, coincidence, or chance, credit a God who loves you and has a great plan for your life.

Tags

In other news

Ponca State Park hosting picnics for Mother's Day

Ponca State Park hosting picnics for Mother's Day

PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.

Watch out for Ag equipment on the road

Watch out for Ag equipment on the road

LINCOLN - You’re always urged to avoid distractions while driving and pay attention to the road in front of you, but this time of year you should also watch out for large Ag equipment.

Missouri River remains low headed into summer

Missouri River remains low headed into summer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials may have to increase the amount of water released into the Missouri River over the next couple months to ensure there is enough water in the river for cities that rely on it for water and for barge traffic.