LINCOLN - It’s that time of the year to get a flu shot and the importance of getting it is being stressed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek tells News Talk WJAG, getting a flu shot not only helps protect against the Influenza virus, but also preserves hospital capacity during the pandemic.
Safranek says with people wearing a mask and washing their hands more often to help prevent the coronavirus, that will also help against the Influenza virus.
He says to get the right strand of the vaccine, they look at what’s been circulating at the end of the last flu season.
"We try to look into a crystal ball and hope we're getting a clear vision of it and we normally come pretty close. There's four strains of the vaccine we incorporate or produce every year, two kinds of Influenza A and two kinds of Influenza B. It's always a guessing game, but we've been doing a pretty good job of getting the right match."
To find a location that provides the flu vaccine in your area, visit VaccineFinder.Org.