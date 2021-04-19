OMAHA - There are more than 300 people in Nebraska and 100,000 throughout the U.S. who are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.
To share the importance of being an organ, tissue, and eye donor and encouraging people to register, April has been named national Donate Life Month.
Kara Cordell with Live On Nebraska says last year more than 700 donors gave the gift of life in Nebraska through deceased organ and tissue donations as well as 22 living organ donors.
"We're blown away every day by the generous donors and donor families we work with. One organ and tissue donor has the potential save or improve the quality of life for over 100 different people so the impact one person can make is really significant."
Cordell says anyone age 16 or older can register as a donor and there are no medical conditions that prevent someone from being a donor.
You can register the next time you renew your driver’s license or you can go to LiveOnNebraska.Org.