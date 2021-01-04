NORFOLK - A drunken Norfolk man was arrested Sunday morning after passing out behind the wheel and hitting a fire hydrant.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, the accident occurred at the intersection of 10th Street and Prospect Avenue.
When officers arrived, they had contact with the driver who was identified as 53-year-old Patrick Harlan and a check of his license showed that it was currently revoked.
Officers could also smell alcohol coming from Harlan and he was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers. The maneuvers indicated impairment.
A chemical test of his breath showed that it was almost three times the legal limit.
Harlan was arrested for driving during revocation and enhanced driving under the influence of alcohol third offense. He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.