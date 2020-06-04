WASHINGTON D.C. - Reports Monday said China was responding to President Donald Trump’s sanctions on China announced last Friday by putting a pause on large purchases of U.S. soybeans and pork.
John Zanker is with Risk Management Commodities and says farmers need Chinese purchases of soybeans now and throughout the year after exports fell off with the trade war.
“We need the Chinese buying old crop beans just to get to what the USDA is currently projecting, and we definitely need them to be huge buyers next fall if we stand any chance at all of meeting next year’s projections. So, they’re doing some things that would suggest that there’s going to be some political pushback. If that’s the case, that’s not good for soybean prices.”
Zanker says if the current situation continues into the fall there will be negative ramifications even though the Chinese will have to purchase soybeans from the U.S.