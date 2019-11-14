ImagiNE Nebraska Act Promises Growth

LINCOLN - A ‘Good for Nebraska’ movement kicked off last week to reiterate the economic benefits of incentive programs to communities of various sizes.
Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone tells News Talk WJAG legislators will vote on the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, LB720 during the upcoming session.
Slone says the movement that kicked off last week was a way to set the record straight about tax incentives and express the importance of them in regards to economic growth and different opportunities to the state’s communities.
"There are those that would suggest the tax incentives are all being spent in the metro areas like Omaha and Lincoln. The truth of the matter is that a very substantial part of our tax incentives go to local communities to fund businesses and the growth of business that probably otherwise wouldn't occur without them because of competing incentives in other states."
Since 1987, incentive programs have created nearly 110,000 Nebraska jobs, and sparked more than $35 billion in qualified investment for the State of Nebraska.
Slone added the ImagiNE Nebraska Act definitely gives the communities better resources.