Ibach joins University of Nebraska

LINCOLN - Former USDA Undersecretary Greg Ibach has joined the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Ibach will serve as the institute’s Under Secretary in Residence to help implement the institute’s plans.
He said it will be a part-time job.
"I was looking for something that would enable me to use my policy background to help Nebraska agriculture and the entire agribusiness sector of Nebraska's economy."
Ibach said he looks forward to advancing Nebraska agriculture as the Biden Administration turns its focus to issues like carbon programs.
He said his background in farming and biotechnology at USDA put him in a position to best serve Nebraska’s farmers.