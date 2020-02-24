NORFOLK - The Christian Cross Festival has announced details and bands that will be performing during the 16th annual event.
The festivities start on Friday evening June 12th from 6pm to 11pm. The headliner will be I AM THEY along with Maddie Rey and My Savior Story.
On Saturday June 13th from 2pm to 11pm, the headliner will be 7eventh Time Down along with Hannah Kerr, A Day Awaits, Tom Golly, Winona Avenue and more to be announced. The main Saturday speaker will be announced in March.
A fireworks display will again end the evening on Saturday Night.
The Christian Cross Festival offers children’s activities such as face painting, crafts kayaking and inflatable’s. There’s also a prayer tent, food vendors, and ministry tent.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer, visit christiancrossfestival.org.