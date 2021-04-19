NORFOLK - It’s that time of the year again for fire hydrant flushing in Norfolk.
City of Norfolk Water and Sewer Director Dennis Watts says the first round of flushing is starting Monday and going through Friday.
Areas flushed will be the south to southwest outer part of town.
Watts says the purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains.
He says it’s important you know when hydrants are being flushed in your neighborhood.
"If they see we're in their area, they probably won't want to do laundry because some of that discolored water we're trying to pull out can get into their residence. So just watch the areas we're in and don't do laundry overnight."
For any questions call the water treatment plant at (402) 844-2210.