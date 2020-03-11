Hy-Vee East in Norfolk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, all but one of them brand new, putting several hundred people out of work.

Christina Gayman, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement that fulfillment centers couldn't provide the “full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup" that customers wanted.

Nearly 600 workers in Kansas City, Missouri, more than 300 in the Twin City suburb of Eagan, Minnesota, and nearly 370 in Urbandale, Iowa, could loose their jobs, although some might be allowed to transfer, according to notices from the company.

Tags

In other news

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in 4 states

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in 4 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, all but one of them brand new, putting several hundred people out of work.

Officials say inmate on furlough died at Lincoln hospital

Officials say inmate on furlough died at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prison officials say an inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has died at a Lincoln hospital.The officials say Bao Nguyen was on a 48-hour furlough to the home of an immediate family member when he went to the hospital.He died early Monday. Th…