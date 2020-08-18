NORFOLK - Hy-Vee has announced it will continue to offer flu vaccines this year.
Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman says with the current COVID-19 pandemic new this year will be a drive-up option.
"Only on certain days of the week. It will be Mondays 7 to 11 a.m. Thursdays 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We're asking all customers and patients coming to get a flu vaccine whether you come inside or stay in your car to wear a face covering. All of our pharmacists are wearing face coverings as well all of the time right now even while they administer vaccines."
Gayman says flu vaccines are available without an appointment or prescription through October 31st.
She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people six months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.