DES MOINES, IA - Childhood vaccinations are now being offered at more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in eight states.
Hy-Vee is now able to offer them because of a recent protocol change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase access.
Director of Strategic Communications Dawn Buzynski tells News Talk WJAG, health and wellness for families is central to their mission, so they’re happy they can provide vaccines now.
"They can either come into the store or they can make an appointment, whatever works best for them. We do ask that they call ahead of time just because the pharmacies have been getting busier."
Buzynski says all Hy-Vee pharmacy team members and patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.
She says they’re also offering flu shots and so far, they have seen a 100 percent increase in people getting the flu shot than last year.