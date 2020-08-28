LINCOLN - As fall draws near, farmers might want to consider having some sort of plan put together regarding hunting on their land.
Nebraska Extension Ag Law Specialist David Aiken says a land lease can either be obtained from the web per an extension source or an attorney can write one up.
Aiken says if the landlord has hunting rights in the lease, the tenant needs to ask some questions.
"The tenant might say, 'Well my cattle are the cattle that are going to be out there when these guys are hunting - if my cattle get shot up I'd like some kind of protection from that type of deal,' so they could work that out as part of the lease. The point I'm trying to make is that this is something that should be on the table and negotiated up front between the landlord and tenant."
Aiken says if the written lease does not reserve hunting rights in the landlord directly or indirectly, the hunting rights would go to the tenant for the duration of the lease.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.