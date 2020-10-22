Hunting leases can provide extra revenue

NORFOLK - Finding alternative revenue sources, especially when markets are tight can often be the difference between a positive or negative number in the year end ledger.
Extension Educator for Cedar County Ben Beckman says one potential source of income that can bring in a considerable sum under the right conditions, are leases for hunting or fishing.
Beckman says one of the first steps for a successful hunting lease is to write it down.
"Hunting can open the door to a whole new set of liabilities should an accident occur, so visiting with an insurance professional and attorney prior to negotiations and getting their review on the lease itself is invaluable."
Beckman says if the written lease does not reserve hunting rights in the landlord directly or indirectly, the hunting rights would go to the tenant for the duration of the lease.
He says also rates can be assessed as a dollar amount per acre or per hunter.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.