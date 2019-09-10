LINCOLN - The Hunters Helping the Hungry program with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is in need of monetary donations for processing costs during the deer hunting season.
Coordinator Teresa Lombard the program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2012, and is funded entirely by tax-deductible cash donations from hunters, businesses, and individuals.
Lombard says every dollar donated helps.
She says they contract with processors, who prepare and package ground venison from the donated deer. Then charitable organizations pick up the venison and give it to those in need.
Lombard adds more than 650,000 meals have been distributed since the program began.
For more information about the program or to make a donation visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov/HHH.