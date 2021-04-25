Name-Fight-Josh-Swain

Josh Swain, left, the originator of the joke, takes on another Josh as they decide the rightful owner of the name Josh via a game of rock, paper, scissors in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and 22-year-old Josh Swain, from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Joshes from around the country showed up at Air Park in Lincoln to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

The Arizona student won, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain. The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh.

