Josh Swain, left, the originator of the joke, takes on another Josh as they decide the rightful owner of the name Josh via a game of rock, paper, scissors in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.