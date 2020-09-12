Luis "Mario" Herrera

This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Lincoln police officer Luis "Mario" Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a nearly two-week battle to save his life. 

 (Lincoln Police Department via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds gathered along a processional route Saturday with flags waving to pay their respects to a slain Nebraska police officer.

The procession for Luis “Mario” Herrera left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from a Lincoln funeral home with police motorcycles in the lead.

The procession arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where officers from dozens of agencies were waiting.

After the funeral, a procession took Herrera to Calvary Cemetery, where a private burial was held.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant.

