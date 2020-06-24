LINCOLN - Humanities Nebraska is lending a helping hand to organizations that have had to cancel programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associate Director Mary Yager says for the first time in its 47-year history the Speakers Bureau programming will be available to livestream.
Yager says there are a number of different speakers offering a variety of programs from Nebraska history to cultural elements of different musical styles.
She says an organization that is interested can find a topic that’s of interest and contact the speaker to set up a date and time.
Yager says in order to make a variety of humanities-themed content available during the pandemic, Humanities Nebraska now allows organizations to pay a reduced processing fee of $25 to book a speaker.
For more information go to HumanitiesNebraska.org/Speakers.