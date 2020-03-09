NELIGH - A human trafficking and social media safety event is set to take place in Neligh on Monday.
Rich Burgess, President of the Teammates Mentoring Program of Neligh-Oakdale says the Set Me Free Project will be presenting.
"This group is going to speak with all of the kids during the day and then talk with the parents in the evening. It's an all day affair, really."
Burgess says human trafficking and social media safety is a major situation and people need to continue being aware of it.
The event is set for Monday from 5:30 to 7 at the Neligh-Oakdale High School gym.
There will be a freewill donation going towards the Sydney Loofe scholarship.