STANTON - A Howells man was arrested early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a southbound vehicle speeding on Highway 15 about three miles South of Pilger.
The driver 32-year-old Lance Pfeifer was found to be intoxicated and had a suspended Kansas driver’s license.
Pfeifer was then arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving during suspension, open container of alcoholic liquor and speeding.
Unger says Pfeifer was found to have four prior convictions for DWI and was released after being booked on those charges and posting a $10,000 bond.