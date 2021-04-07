NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission discussed a zoning change relating to new housing.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the change from agricultural rural residential on property located a quarter mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue was again presented after being tabled last month.
Commissioner Dirk Waite said he has taken in all of the opposition and looks at the project as growth.
"What I enjoy about this particular plot is it's not a bunch of quarter-acre lots and there all three to five acres. I think that's what draws me to it is that you still keep that nature, the views, and the animals within those."
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change, and also recommended the final plat of The Pines Subdivision.