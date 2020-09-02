WASHINGTON D.C. - 2020 has been a difficult year for the ethanol industry.
House Ag Committee Chair Collin Peterson says aid for the industry is contained in the House-passed HEROES Act, which they’re trying to reconcile with the Senate COVID-19 relief bill.
Peterson says the industry needs some assistance as soon as possible.
“We have a serious crisis with ethanol plants. There’s $2.3 billion in there for payments to the ethanol industry at 45 cents a gallon during a base period of January through April. And if the plant was shut down, they could use the base period from a year earlier. That’s something that’s very needed and I’m concerned about these plants staying viable and being able to stay in business going forward.”
Peterson says getting the ethanol industry going in the right direction would be a big boost for the price of corn.
He adds says refineries are petitioning the Environmental Protection Agency for retroactive waivers in a continuing attempt to get out of their obligations under the RFS, which he says is a big issue.