BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A doctor who worked at a hospital south of Omaha over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital spokesman Taylor Wilson says the doctor saw patients at Bellevue Medical Center and then developed symptoms.
Wilson says the hospital employees and the nine patients who had contact with the doctor have been notified.
He also says the doctor's initial test results are awaiting confirmation by federal authorities. The doctor is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home.