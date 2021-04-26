NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a Hoskins man for a protection order violation.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a female reported she has the protection order against 26-year-old Jared Kirby, which prohibits him from contacting her.
The victim showed the officer multiple text messages and Facebook messages from Kirby between the dates of April 16 and April 19 along with a hand written letter from him.
Officers spoke with Kirby Saturday and arrested him for a protection order violation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.