HOSKINS - The village of Hoskins will be flushing its water hydrants beginning Wednesday morning at 10.
Village Clerk Beth Bonderson says work will last through Thursday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime law professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has sued the university's Board of Regents for equal pay.
LINCOLN - If you need to enroll in or change your health insurance plan during open enrollment going on now, watch out for scammers.
KANSAS CITY, MO - Leaders of the National Corn Growers Association were at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention in Kansas City last week to talk about numerous topics that impacts corn and U.S. farmers.
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last week announced the second tranche of 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a change order at its meeting Monday night.
NORFOLK - A new housing development is one step closer to reality after a vote by the Norfolk Planning Commission.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The 20-year-old son of a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic director has been sentenced to six months in jail in a child pornography case.
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - An Air Force base south of Omaha has been dedicated as the new, $1.3 billion headquarters for the command unit that, under direction of the president, controls the nation's nuclear-armed forces.