Operation Protect Veterans
Photo Courtesy/U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON D.C. - November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and a great time to highlight ways to protect veterans from fraud.

Veterans from rural and urban areas alike are targeted by scam artist.

AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl says there are many ways scammers target veterans.

“Veterans honorably protect our country. But when they finish their service, con artists are waiting to steal their money, and benefits. For example, scammers like to approach veterans over 65 and offer to help them with pension benefits, including moving investments. But, they charge outrageous fees and their practices can make veterans ineligible for services like Medicaid.”

Voskuhl says also it’s important to verify charitable organizations that claim to support veterans if you’ve never heard of the organization before, or if their practices seem strange.

AARP has resources to help veterans to identify scams through the AARP Operation Protect Veterans and the Fraud Watch Network.

