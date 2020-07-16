NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have arrested a homeless man with two arrest warrants early Thursday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 39-year-old Matthew Schramm in the 600 block of north 3rd Street.
He was taken into custody on the two active Madison County arrest warrants and in a subsequent search officers recovered a folding mirror with a white powder residue from his backpack which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Schramm was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.