Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have arrested a homeless man with two arrest warrants early Thursday morning. 

According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 39-year-old Matthew Schramm in the 600 block of north 3rd Street.

He was taken into custody on the two active Madison County arrest warrants and in a subsequent search officers recovered a folding mirror with a white powder residue from his backpack which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Schramm was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts

3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Iowa, South Carolina and South Dakota have now joined Nebraska in agreeing to share driver's license information with the U.S. Census Bureau to help the Trump administration determine the citizenship status of every U.S. resident.