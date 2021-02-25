LINCOLN - Nebraska experienced frigid temperatures last week with snow.
Nebraska Extension Landscape Horticulture Specialist Kim Todd says some home landscapes received a lot of damage.
Todd says one of the main concerns is the high amounts of snow that piled up on trees and plants.
Todd says they’ve seen lots of place where evergreen shrubs, conifers, and perennials have disappeared under piles of snow.
She says the snow is insulating, but it’s causing some damage to the landscape.
Todd says they’re also seeing a lot of very brittle twigs due to the recent cold temps.
She encourages you to look under those snow piles for damage as it gets warmer outside.