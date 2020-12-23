OMAHA - Triple A projects holiday travel to be significantly lower this year because of coronavirus pandemic precautions.
Nick Faustman with Triple A the Auto Club Group says they expect 34 million fewer travelers which is a decline of at least 29 percent and is the first decline in year-end travel since 2008.
Faustman says 2.94 million are expected to travel by air which is a 59.9 percent change from a year ago.
He says if you do plan to travel by car, gas prices will be lower than normal.
"We're now seeing a little bit of a spike ahead of the holidays. The current average price per gallon is about $2.20 in Nebraska which is up from $2.04 last month and despite that increase, gas prices remain 23 cents cheaper than last year at this time."
Faustman says if you travel from town to town or state to state, figure out any restrictions that might be in place and don’t forget your mask.