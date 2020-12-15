LINCOLN - As statewide hospitalizations continue to decline, you’re still reminded to do your part in slowing the spread of the virus.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ coronavirus briefing Monday he said the state officially entered the “yellow” risk level on Saturday.
Ricketts said it’s especially vital to avoid crowded areas and confined spaces with the holidays approaching.
Bishop James Conley, of the Lincoln Diocese says it’s not a normal advent season.
"It'll a different kind of Christmas than we ever experienced before, but nonetheless it's the same Jesus Christ and the it's the same savior who brings price, joy, love and unity to the world. Advent is a time when we prepare to celebrate that and should be a time when we rally together as a community to celebrate his birth. It is a message of hope."
Sheri Dawson Director of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services highlighted the importance of taking care of your mental health this time of year.
Dawson says with holiday gatherings slimmed down, you need to find creative ways to connect with others.