OMAHA - The holiday season can be a fun and loving time, but also a stressful one.
Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University says the end of the year holidays can add another layer of stress especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kalkowski says let 2020 be the year of doing more with less.
"We all know lots of families that are struggling just to pay their heating bills or the food pantry lines are incredible all over this country. Can we donate to local charities? So that way you're doing something good for the whole community, but you're also honoring your friend. All of us have special issues or special causes that we're invested in."
Kalkowski says before making your holiday purchases, create a list of gifts you intend to buy and check it twice to ensure the expense is planned.
She adds regardless of your financial situation; allocate a budget for holiday gifts as that’s the foundation of financial planning.