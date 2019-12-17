WASHINGTON D.C. - Online purchasing makes holiday shopping easier for rural residents, but it doesn’t make shopping more secure.
Cyber scams are rampant during the holiday season. Sean Voskuhl, AARP State Director says you should stay vigilant when shopping online during the holidays, and throughout the year.
“It’s important to remember that just because we’re not from the city, or urban areas, that doesn’t mean we’re not at risk to the many holiday scams. Cyber scams effect everyone, regardless of location, and not just for gift cards, but online farm products, too. It’s so easy these days to place an order online, but you have to be diligent in doing so.”
Voskuhl says it’s important to be wary of unfamiliar websites, and social media posts. He says read reviews and search a store name with the term ‘scam,’ and always use your credit card, which offers more protection than a debit card.
Learn more holiday scam tips online by visiting the Fraud Watch Network at AARP.org.