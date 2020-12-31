LINCOLN - Some Nebraskans may have got some holiday plants to brighten up the season.
Nebraska Extension Landscape Horticulture Specialist Kim Todd says you can keep those plants alive all year and use them next season.
Todd says poinsettias are simple to keep alive, but not so simple to get back into bloom.
She says poinsettias are short day plants meaning they need complete darkness for 14 to 15 hours a day eight to sixteen weeks before you actually want them to flower again.
Todd says also poinsettias don't tolerate cold drafts so they need to be placed where drafts from open doors and cold windows won't swirl around them.