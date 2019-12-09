Northeast Community College Holiday Concert

NORFOLK - The music department at Northeast Community College will be holding its holiday concert Monday.

The college/community concert band and concert choir will take the stage as well as two brass ensembles and a woodwind ensemble.

Band Director Kevin McLouth says the band will perform a variety of different songs.

"The choir is going to do a little piece called "Christmas in about 3 minutes" so I think people will enjoy that. It's a little lighter number. We're going to sing along with the choir and band and we'll invite the audience to take part in that, as well as a little different take on a few traditional Christmas carols."

The free and open to the public concert is set for 7 Monday at the Cox Activities Center Theatre.

