NORFOLK - The best-selling solo pianist in the nation will be performing virtually this weekend and Northeast Nebraskans are encouraged to get tickets and watch as a portion of each ticket sold will go to the Norfolk Arts Center.
Jim Brickman will perform a variety of love songs along with his own hit songs like “Destiny”, “Angel Eyes”, “Love of My Life” and “Valentine”.
Brickman tells News Talk WJAG, a lot of his hit songs with vocals have been with a variety of legendary luminaries over the years.
"Everybody from Lady A to Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, Kenny Rogers, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Jane Krakowski, Martina McBride and Olivia Newton-John who is also going to be a special guest of mine this weekend which I think a lot of people will really enjoy."
Jim’s “Share The Love, Live” virtual concert is set for Friday at 8p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at JimBrickman.Com/Tour.