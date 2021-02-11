Jim Brickman
Courtesy of: JimBrickman.Com

NORFOLK - The best-selling solo pianist in the nation will be performing virtually this weekend and Northeast Nebraskans are encouraged to get tickets and watch as a portion of each ticket sold will go to the Norfolk Arts Center.

Jim Brickman will perform a variety of love songs along with his own hit songs like “Destiny”, “Angel Eyes”, “Love of My Life” and “Valentine”.

Brickman tells News Talk WJAG, a lot of his hit songs with vocals have been with a variety of legendary luminaries over the years.

"Everybody from Lady A to Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, Kenny Rogers, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Jane Krakowski, Martina McBride and Olivia Newton-John who is also going to be a special guest of mine this weekend which I think a lot of people will really enjoy."

Jim’s “Share The Love, Live” virtual concert is set for Friday at 8p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at JimBrickman.Com/Tour.

Tags

In other news

New state resource highlighted

New state resource highlighted

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted a new state resource aimed at improving the customer experience for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are working to grow their businesses in Nebraska.

Ricketts voices concerns about new pharmacy vaccine program

Ricketts voices concerns about new pharmacy vaccine program

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska should see at least 43 retail pharmacies participating in a new federal program to help provide coronavirus vaccinations, although state officials say they don’t have a good way to communicate with all of them to avoid mistakes.