NORFOLK - A hit and run accident resulted in the arrest of a Norfolk man early Saturday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to the report of a hit and run accident in the 900 block of Riverside Boulevard.
It was reported that a vehicle had struck a dumpster in a parking lot and left the area.
Responding officers located the suspect vehicle in the 100 block of Gold Strike and saw that the vehicle's front left quarter panel was pulled back almost to the driver's side door.
When the officer approached the vehicle, there were three occupants; however, no one was in the driver’s seat.
Several beer bottles were seen in the front seat. The occupants were questioned and the driver was identified as 19-year-old Matthew Silvers.
The officer could smell alcohol while speaking with Silvers, so he was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
He refused to do these and did not provide an adequate sample of breath for a preliminary breath test or chemical breath test.
A check of his license also show it was revoked.
Silvers was arrested for third offense driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving under revocation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.